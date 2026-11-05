Theni jailbreak spurs security overhaul in central TN jails

TIRUCHY: The escape of 17 prisoners from the Theni sub-jail has prompted an overhaul of security at prisons in the central region.

In Tiruchy, authorities have tightened surveillance and are strengthening security arrangements in the central prison, the special prison for Women and sub-jails. According to sources, Tiruchy central prison houses around 1,850 male inmates and has 240 police personnel. Before the Theni incident, around 150 of them were deployed for security, while nearly 50 handled two petrol bunks, the prison bazaar and other duties. Following the jailbreak, the petrol bunks and prison bazaar have been closed, and the personnel were reassigned prison duty.

Prison personnel work in three shifts, with around 40 working in each shift. The night-shift strength has been increased from 40 to 50. Staff have also been deployed at five watchtowers and various prison blocks.

Senior officers, including the superintendent and jailors, are staying on the premises at night and conducting regular inspections. Security around inmates’ blocks has been tightened, with locks being reinforced.

The prison has 86 CCTV cameras operating round the clock, while barricades have been placed around buildings. Similar measures have been taken in the special camp within the premises, which houses around 170 foreign nationals. Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) personnel are deployed outside the prison for security.

The Special Prison for Women in Tiruchy houses around 130 inmates and has 73 staff members, including jailors and wardens. Following the incident, the personnel strength per shift has been increased from 8 to 10. The prison has 22 CCTV cameras for surveillance.