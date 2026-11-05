Vallanadu bridge to be repaired for Rs 3.56 crore

THOOTHUKUDI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has floated tenders for permanent rectification works on the Vallanadu bridge at a cost of Rs 3.56 crore to fix the recurring depressions and cracks on the top layer of bridge built in 2013.

The bridge on Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH-138 across the Thamirabarani at Vallanadu is infamous for the recurring cracks and potholes affecting the road traffic very often since its construction in 2013. The NHAI undertook a major renovation work in July 2024 on the recommendations of the expert teams from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).

Despite several crores being spent on rehabilitation works, the issue continues to recur, raising questions about the durability of works and structural safety of the bridge. Replying to social activist Sugan Christober’s petition, NHAI Project Director Krishnendra Dwivedi stated that the minor depressions and the cracks were observed on the deck slab, and necessary rectification works were carried out immediately by the existing contractor to ensure safe and uninterrupted traffic movement.

The permanent rectification works will be undertaken in accordance with the guidelines of NHAI and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Necessary interim rectification measures will be continued to maintain traffic safety, Dwivedi said. Speaking to TNIE, Dwivedi said the permanent rectification works chalked out at a cost of Rs 3.56 crore have been approved and also tendered. Of the 15 spans of the bridge, over seven have developed depressions and cracks on their decks.

These cracks are on the surface, which could be mended, while the structural integrity remains intact. As a part of permanent rectification works, the wearing course of the bridge will be repaired. The work will be completed in 90 days.