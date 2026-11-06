AAI warns Chennai airport cabbies over fare, ride cancellations

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has warned cab aggregators operating at the Chennai International Airport that drivers who cancel confirmed bookings and demand higher fares from passengers could be blacklisted and barred from operating at the airport.

The warning is on the basis of complaints from passengers about drivers refusing to honour fares displayed on booking apps. A passenger from Bengaluru recently took to social media to complain that drivers were ignoring app fares and quoting their own prices. “Drivers were completely ignoring the app prices and quoting whatever numbers they felt like. I refused but it cost me 45 minutes,” the passenger said.

Martin Louis, who returned from Delhi after his mother’s funeral, said he had been overcharged by cab drivers at the airport on two occasions. “The app had asked me to pay Rs 450 from the airport to Mugalivakkam. But the driver asked me to pay Rs 750. I had no other option but to walk out of the airport and hire an auto,” he said.

Another passenger alleged that some drivers refused to accept payment through the app and instead asked passengers to transfer the money to their personal accounts. The passenger called for stricter regulation of cab and taxi aggregators and penalties for drivers who charged more than the app fare.