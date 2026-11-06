AIADMK propaganda secretary held for luring TVK MLA to vote against government in case of future floor test

MADURAI: The Madurai city's Central Crime Branch (CCB) - II on Friday arrested an AIADMK propaganda secretary, PM Mannan, in connection with his alleged attempt to lure a TVK MLA to vote against the government in a future floor test.

The arrest comes in the wake of a case booked under three sections, including the Prevention of Corruption Act, in the special unit, after TVK's Madurai Central MLA Madhar Badrudeen on Wednesday claimed that he was offered Rs.15 crore by an AIADMK functionary to vote against the government whenever a floor test is called for in the Assembly.

Badrudeen, however, did not reveal who had approached him that day and stated that he had informed the TVK high command about it. "Previously, the DMK tried it, and now the AIADMK has joined in," he had said.

Minister for Energy Resources and Law, CTR Nirmal Kumar, also had said opposition parties were making offers of up to Rs.70 crore to poach TVK MLAs.

Mannan was issued a summons to appear before the police around 6 am on Friday. After an enquiry, he was arrested by the special unit.

Mannan, a former Deputy Mayor of Madurai Corporation, was formerly associated with the DMK. He was close to MK Alagiri.