Bodies of five TN fishers found in Andhra, search on for four more

CHENNAI: The bodies of five Kasimedu fishermen, among nine who went missing off the Andhra Pradesh coast during Cyclone Murasu, were recovered along the Kothapatnam shoreline in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district on Thursday.

While four of the victims have been identified, the government has released the names of only three of them — S Mohan, A Murugan, and C Vijayakanth. The identities of the remaining two are still being verified. Search operations are on to locate the four fishermen who are still missing.

CM Vijay on Thursday announced a compensation of `7 lakh each for the families of the nine fishers, of which an immediate relief of `2 lakh each will be disbursed. The state will transport the bodies to TN at its expense, the CM said.

Nearby boat got distress call on Nov 3 saying engine had failed

Conflicting accounts of their trawler’s movement before the onset of the severe cyclone, doubts over whether it reached a safe harbour and an engine failure reported during a distress call have all raised a question of whether their deaths could have been prevented.

The trawler, owned by Selvazhagan, left Kasimedu fishing harbour on October 29 with nine crew members and provisions for 10 days. Two days later, the Tamil Nadu fisheries department issued a cyclone warning on October 31, advising fishing boats to take shelter in nearby harbours.