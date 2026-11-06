Collector’s approval not needed to use agricultural wetland for non-farm purposes: TN government

CHENNAI: Now, district collectors’ concurrence is not needed for converting agricultural wetland into non-agricultural one in non-planning areas. The move by the state government aims at simplifying the approval process and reducing delays. According to a G.O. issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department on November 4, the director of Town and Country Planning will now grant prior concurrence for such conversions.

Housing and Urban Development secretary R Kirlosh Kumar said the order was issued to reduce the time taken to process applications and simplify the procedure. The change follows the passage of an amendment to TN Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, in the recent Assembly session.

The legislation amended Sections 47-A and 9-F, removing the collector’s role in granting prior concurrence and making the DTCP the authority in wetland conversion cases.

A senior DTCP official said earlier promoters and builders had to first approach the collector for land conversion and then apply to the DTCP for planning permission. “The order has not removed any checklist or safeguard. All mandatory NOCs from departments concerned are still required for conversion,” the official said.