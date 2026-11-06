Dissolve corporations as councillors ignored: Tambaram mayor Vasanthakumari

CHENNAI: “If they (TVK-led government) do not want elected representatives to function, it should dissolve all local bodies and take over their work,” said Tambaram mayor Vasanthakumari Kamalakannan, expressing strong dissatisfaction over officials allegedly ignoring councillors and delaying civic works.

Speaking at the Tambaram corporation council meeting on Thursday, she said officials had kept elected representatives away from civic administration since the new government assumed office. She criticised Minister D Sarathkumar for inaugurating civic projects without informing councillors, although the works were taken up using corporation funds.

“Why are officials afraid to speak to us or conduct inspections along with elected representatives? Are we forcing officials to do anything wrong?” she asked.