Heavy rain & thunderstorms forecast for seven TN districts on November 6

CHENNAI: Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places in seven districts of TN on Friday, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasting a continuation of the wet spell over parts of the state over the weekend.

Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Pudukkottai districts are likely to receive heavy rain on Friday. The spell is expected to continue in Theni, Dindigul and Madurai on Saturday.

On Sunday, the rain is likely to shift towards the delta and southern districts, with heavy rain forecast in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts, besides Karaikal.

In the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, Thudiyalur in Coimbatore district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 10.3 cm, followed by Kengarai in the Nilgiris with 9 cm.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday, Thirukoilur in Kallakurichi district recorded the highest rainfall at 5.6 cm. Adirampattinam in Thanjavur district received 2.9 cm, while Kodaikanal recorded 2.6 cm.

According to the RMC bulletin, a trough in easterlies runs from the southeast Arabian Sea off the south Kerala coast to the eastcentral Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast.

In Chennai, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in some areas on Friday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32-33 degrees Celsius.