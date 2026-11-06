Jersey, tattoo help identify TN fisher’s body

CHENNAI: The bodies of five fishermen, including a 47-year-old man from Royapuram, washed ashore near Ongole in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. One of them, S Mohan, was identified through a jersey bearing his name and a tattoo of his grandson’s name on his right forearm. Two other fishermen among the five have also been identified as A Murugan (48) of Tondiarpet and C Vijayakanth (44) of Thiruvottiyur.

Mohan’s younger brother and another relative have left for AP to complete the identification formalities. The bodies have been taken to a government hospital in Prakasam.

The jersey had been a gift from his son-in-law. “I had a jersey printed with his name and gave it to him in June during a local temple festival,” said Saran (30), a fisherman. Mohan last spoke to his daughter Sandhya (26), Saran’s wife, around 3 pm on Tuesday.

Something about that conversation had left Sandhya uneasy. Mohan kept laughing for a long time and did not respond properly when she asked if something was wrong, Saran said. “He then suddenly changed the subject and started talking about other things. He spoke normally and then cut the call. That was the last time he spoke with us.”