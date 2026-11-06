Los Angeles’s new mayor Nithya Raman cut her teeth in Chennai streets

CHENNAI: Long before entering the electoral politics, Nithya Raman, the new mayor of Los Angeles, was, one day, walking through the streets of Chennai, asking why the residents, especially the marginalised, had to fight for something as basic as a functional public toilet. Nithya’s work in Chennai offers a glimpse of the civic concerns she would later take into politics.

In 2010, she founded Transparent Chennai, a research and data initiative under the Centre for Development Finance at the Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR), based at the IIT Madras Research Park in Taramani. Under her, the team documented public services and mapped their locations so that people had proof of the lack of amenities and could hold authorities accountable.

Somya Sethuraman, an independent water and sanitation consultant who worked with Nithya as lead researcher, recalled she was inspiring and determined to bring about meaningful change, and managed with the bare minimum. “It is lovely to see her win,” she said.

Somya said the team’s public sanitation project, which Nithya led, inspected public and community toilets in various neighbourhoods across Chennai along with research organisations, activists, advocacy groups, residents’ welfare associations and the public.