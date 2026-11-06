Tamil Nadu: SC/ST Act invoked against four for attacking SC couple over loan dues

DINDIGUL : Four caste Hindus were booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Wednesday, for allegedly attacking a SC family in Oddanchatram with cricket bat and issuing casteist slur in September after the latter failed to pay loan installment.

The accused include the owner of a finance company, Shiva, and his three employees, Shiva, Dilip and Suresh. Initially, only an assault case was registered at the Kallimandayam police station.

It is alleged they attacked Murugesan (43) and his wife Eswari (39) with cricket bats and sticks and uttered a casteist slur late at night on September 25.

The family has been based at Kariapatti in Oddanchatram for a long time. Eswari was a part of a self-help group (SHG) in the locality. She, along with her colleague, got an individual loan of Rs 20,000 each from the finance company owned by Shiva. Eswari couldn’t pay the final three monthly instalments of Rs 1,300.

Shiva reportedly used harsh language to get back the money. On September 25, the company staff arrived at Murugesan’s house, but the couple were not present. The staff took a photograph of Murugesan’s minor daughter, aged 15, and threatened his son, sources.