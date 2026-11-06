Tamil Nadu government sets up Chief Secretary-led panel to attract free trade deal investment

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has constituted the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Commission (TNIPC), headed by the Chief Secretary, to facilitate investments arising from India's free trade agreements, from people of Tamil origin living overseas and other investments.
The commission, notified by the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department on Tuesday under the amended Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation Act, 2018, will bring together senior officials from various departments and agencies, including finance, industries, energy, environment, revenue, housing, urban development and information technology.
The move comes as the state seeks to achieve its ambition of becoming a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036, with the government recognising that signing memoranda of understanding is only the first step and that timely implementation, commercial operations and employment generation will be critical to meet the target.
The Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Secretary will serve as member-convener.
The other members, all ex-officio, include the secretaries for finance, MSMEs, commercial taxes and registration, labour and skill development, water resources, municipal administration and water supply, and other departments, along with the Commissioners of Land Reforms and Land Administration, the Pollution Control Board's member-secretary and the managing director of Guidance Tamil Nadu.
The government has also stressed the need to ensure that projects move within predictable timelines from investment commitments to implementation.
The constitution of the TNIPC follows the Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation (Amendment) Act, 2026, which came into force on November 3. The government issued separate orders on the same day, bringing the amendment into effect and constituting the commission under Section 16-A of the 2018 Act.
The commission's broad departmental representation reflects the range of clearances and administrative coordination required to take large investment proposals to the implementation stage.
Its membership spans departments dealing with land, infrastructure, power, water, environmental approvals, taxation and industrial development.
The move gains attention as the state has set a target of increasing its merchandise exports from $59 billion to $72 billion in 2026-27, with district-wise targets for all 38 districts, as it seeks to leverage India's free trade agreements (FTAs) to expand market access for businesses, farmers and entrepreneurs.