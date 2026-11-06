Three killed as under-construction structure of Hosur firm collapses

DHARMAPURI: Three labourers were killed and four others sustained injuries after an under-construction structure collapsed at a firm in the Sipcot Phase-1 area in Hosur on Thursday evening.
Poor structural integrity and negligent construction practices might have triggered the collapse, said Krishnagiri Collector C Dineshkumar, adding that the engineer involved, along with a few other overseers, has been detained in connection with the accident.
The three victims were identified as M Srinivasan (26) from Periyar Nagar in Hosur, R Kumaresan (35) from Chandrapuram village in Tirupattur district, and D Micheal (26) from Krishnapuram in Tiruvannamalai district.
The four injured labourers — V Ganesh (39), B Raju Mayak (28), M Rahith (25), and M Moorthy (35) — have been receiving treatment at the Hosur government hospital.
A compensation of Rs 8 lakh each, from the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board fund, has been announced for the families of the deceased.
A police officer said the company, Excel Auto Products, has been building a new security room on its premises in the Sipcot Phase-1 area. “Around 3.40 pm, a portion of the concrete pillar supporting the roof of the structure collapsed atop seven workers. Three labourers died on the spot and four others sustained various levels of injuries,” added the officer.
The collector, who carried out an inspection, said, “Over 17 people were involved in the construction work. Apart from the seven victims, the others have been accounted for and are safe. As a precautionary measure, we have disconnected power and are using earthmovers to clear the debris. The four injured workers are stable.”
The collector, along with Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police G S Anitha, visited the Hosur GH and consoled the members of the bereaved families and the injured labourers.