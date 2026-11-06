Three killed as under-construction structure of Hosur firm collapses

DHARMAPURI: Three labourers were killed and four others sustained injuries after an under-construction structure collapsed at a firm in the Sipcot Phase-1 area in Hosur on Thursday evening.

Poor structural integrity and negligent construction practices might have triggered the collapse, said Krishnagiri Collector C Dineshkumar, adding that the engineer involved, along with a few other overseers, has been detained in connection with the accident.

The three victims were identified as M Srinivasan (26) from Periyar Nagar in Hosur, R Kumaresan (35) from Chandrapuram village in Tirupattur district, and D Micheal (26) from Krishnapuram in Tiruvannamalai district.

The four injured labourers — V Ganesh (39), B Raju Mayak (28), M Rahith (25), and M Moorthy (35) — have been receiving treatment at the Hosur government hospital.

A compensation of Rs 8 lakh each, from the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board fund, has been announced for the families of the deceased.