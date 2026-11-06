Tiruvannamalai government medical college professor accused of sexual harassment of student transferred

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A professor accused of sexually harassing a nursing student at Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College and Hospital was transferred to Nagapattinam Government Medical College on Thursday, two days after the student lodged a police complaint against him.
The accused, Dr ND Soji, Professor and Head of the Department of General Medicine, was booked by the Tiruvannamalai AWPS on November 3, based on a complaint filed by the 20-year-old BSc Nursing student.
Police registered a case under Sections 75(1) (unwelcome physical contact) and 79 (words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS and Section 4 of the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998.
The student alleged that Soji verbally abused her and touched her inappropriately. She also claimed that several other students had faced harassment from the professor in the past but were afraid to complain.
Around two weeks before approaching the police, the student had lodged a complaint with the college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). However, she alleged that the committee failed to conduct a proper enquiry. One of its members told her, “He might have touched you like a father.”
When she approached Dean W Edwina Vasantha, she was told that a probe was under way, the student alleged. She also claimed that Soji threatened her, saying he knew several political leaders.
Meanwhile, police said Soji had complained of chest pain and was admitted to the government MCH around 7.30 pm on November 3. He was discharged the following day. A police official said the further probe is on and that the professor had not been arrested.
Speaking to TNIE, Director of Medical Education and Research Dr A Aravind said the allegations were yet to be proved and that Soji had therefore not been suspended. Two teams had been formed so far, he said. He added that there had been minor complaints against him in the past, but no one had lodged a formal complaint.
Dean Vasantha confirmed the professor’s transfer but declined to comment further.