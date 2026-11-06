Tiruvannamalai government medical college professor accused of sexual harassment of student transferred

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A professor accused of sexually harassing a nursing student at Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College and Hospital was transferred to Nagapattinam Government Medical College on Thursday, two days after the student lodged a police complaint against him.

The accused, Dr ND Soji, Professor and Head of the Department of General Medicine, was booked by the Tiruvannamalai AWPS on November 3, based on a complaint filed by the 20-year-old BSc Nursing student.

Police registered a case under Sections 75(1) (unwelcome physical contact) and 79 (words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS and Section 4 of the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998.

The student alleged that Soji verbally abused her and touched her inappropriately. She also claimed that several other students had faced harassment from the professor in the past but were afraid to complain.

Around two weeks before approaching the police, the student had lodged a complaint with the college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). However, she alleged that the committee failed to conduct a proper enquiry. One of its members told her, “He might have touched you like a father.”