TN CM Vijay accuses DMK of graft in Periyar Knowledge World book procurement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday accused the previous DMK regime of corruption in procuring books for Periyar Knowledge World in Coimbatore, saying author and professor Perumal Murugan had exposed the alleged irregularities and deserved to be commended.

Hitting out at the DMK as the "fountainhead of corruption", Vijay alleged that the latest revelations showed that the party was "always a crowd of graft".

The DMK leadership has claimed that it built Periyar Knowledge World after extensive scrutiny. However, the project has now become an example of meticulous graft in procurement, he alleged.

"The DMK has engaged in corruption in a slightly different way, turning Coimbatore Periyar Knowledge World itself into a world of corruption," the ruling TVK founder alleged in a statement.

He alleged that the DMK, which had made a habit of engaging in corruption, would never be forgiven by future generations of Tamil Nadu.

He also claimed that the previous DMK regime had witnessed numerous instances of corruption, including in the tendering process.

"That the DMK is a party which built a very huge world of corruption for themselves is getting exposed one after the other," he alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)