TN government to establish panels in all revenue districts to resolve tax grievances

CHENNAI: The state government will set up taxpayer advisory committees in all revenue districts to address tax-related grievances at the local level, bringing officials, businesses, traders and consumers together to resolve issues without requiring taxpayers to approach the state headquarters.
The committees, to be chaired by collectors, will meet once every quarter to examine sales tax complaints, consider taxpayers’ suggestions and recommend corrective measures. The panels will function until November 30, 2029.
Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan announced the initiative at a review meeting of Joint Commissioners’ performance in Chennai on Tuesday. The committees will comprise official and non-official members. The official members will include the joint commissioner (state tax), the relevant central tax officer and the general manager of the District Industries Centre.
In districts with more than one state tax deputy commissioner, an officer not posted at the headquarters will also be included, along with the area deputy commissioner (intelligence). District representatives of the state-level sales tax advisory committee will also be members.
The non-official members will include one MLA, two representatives each of primary agricultural producers, industrial manufacturers, and wholesalers and retailers, and one representative each from cooperative institutions, cottage industries and consumers. The deputy commissioner (state tax) at the district headquarters will serve as the secretary.
Divisional Joint Commissioners have been directed to constitute the committees by November 30 and convene their first meetings by December 15.
Meanwhile, the registration department recorded revenue of `1,950 crore in October 2026, an increase of Rs 147 crore compared with the corresponding month last year. Tamilselvan said that 2,46,260 documents had been registered through the department’s presenceless registration facility since its launch on August 17, up to November 3. The minister directed district registrars to ensure that registered documents were delivered on the same day. The department has also introduced an artificial intelligence-based application to manage litigation.