Tracing Adi Shankaracharya’s legacy in stone & script

CHENNAI: A sculpture recovered from an ancient brick structure in a Karnataka village last month has given the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) a fresh lead in its search for traces of Adi Shankaracharya in thousands of inscriptions.

The ASI’s iconography team has confirmed that the sculpture found at Hampapura village in KR Nagar taluk of Mysuru district depicts Adi Shankaracharya, ASI epigraphy director K Munirathnam Reddy told TNIE. The idol was found inside a brick structure dating back to the ninth century, he said.

The ASI’s Epigraphy Branch has taken up a project to identify and compile inscriptions associated with Adi Shankaracharya. The initiative, assigned by the Union Ministry of Education, began just a fortnight ago and aims to create a comprehensive collection of epigraphic records relating to Shankaracharya for academic research and curriculum development.

“There are very few epigraphical records [known so far] that can be directly linked to Adi Shankaracharya. One of the earliest possible references is a copper-plate inscription discovered in Gujarat, dating to around 500-515 CE.

Another significant reference is the 11th-century inscription found at Cholamadevi temple in Tiruchirappalli district, which refers to his philosophical work. If implemented effectively, this project could bring to light more historical evidence about Adi Shankaracharya, his travels and the spread of his philosophical teachings,” G Sankaranarayanan, professor of Sahitya at National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, told TNIE.