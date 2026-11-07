DRDA to monitor illegal dumping of bulk waste in Tiruppur district

TIRUPPUR: The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in Tiruppur district is preparing to monitor and take appropriate legal action against those who illegally dump bulk waste in suburban areas, including along national and state highways.

DRDA Project Director M Vani Eswari said, "Surveillance cameras will soon be installed in key locations in suburban areas of the district. We are taking the necessary steps to initiate legal action against owners and vehicles that bring in bulk waste. The work related to this will be in full swing after the Deepavali festival."

About 573 metric tonnes of garbage is generated daily in the areas of Tiruppur Corporation, which is known as an industrial hub. According to new norms, Tiruppur Corporation is instructing 'bulk waste generators' — those who produce more than 100 kg of garbage daily — to manage their own biodegradable waste. If that is not possible, it must be handed over to the municipal corporation, with a fee of Rs 2 per kg to be paid.

At the same time, bulk waste generators must hand over non-biodegradable waste to the contractor appointed by the corporation and should pay a fee of Rs 2 per kg.

"The corporation has provided adequate facilities for bulk-waste generators to hand over their waste. However, the illegal dumping of bulk waste in public spaces and along roadside continues. Sometimes, bulk waste generators from zone one enter zone four and illegally dump their waste there," a senior corporation official said.

"We are continuously monitoring this matter. In the last one and a half months alone, illegal garbage dumping has been detected in over 200 locations and fines of up to Rs 7 lakh have been imposed," the official added.