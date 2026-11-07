DVAC books TN ex-Minister Duraimurugan in sand mining scam, searches 34 locations

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday registered a case against former DMK water resources minister Duraimurugan, two retired engineers-in-chief of the Water Resources Department (WRD), A Muthaiya and Ramamoorthi, 14 serving public servants and 10 private individuals and firms over alleged irregularities in river sand mining across the state between 2021 and 2024. The “irregularities” had caused an estimated loss of over Rs 1,427 crore to the state exchequer.

As part of the investigation, DVAC officials conducted searches at 34 locations across Chennai, Pudukkottai, Tiruchy, Karur, Vellore, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Coimbatore, Salem, Namakkal and Puducherry on Friday. The officials seized 825 documents, 11 electronic devices and three bank locker keys linked to the case. Further investigation is under way.

The case was registered based on complaints received from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chennai, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, and one S Tamilselvan.

The complaints alleged that contracts for 28 river sand quarries were awarded through limited tenders instead of open tenders. They further alleged that sand was extracted beyond approved mining plans and that fake vouchers were fabricated in the name of permit slips and used as genuine documents to facilitate illegal transportation. The alleged irregularities caused a loss of Rs 1,427.34 crore to the government in four of the 28 quarries, according to the complaints.