Parties press for Tamil scholar panel to vet books

CHENNAI: Political parties across Tamil Nadu on Friday demanded a detailed inquiry into alleged irregularities in the purchase of books for the Periyar Arivulagam library in Coimbatore, following allegations raised by writer Perumal Murugan. The parties called for an independent investigation and action against those responsible if the charges are proved.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam demanded that a special investigation team probe the alleged misuse of public money. He also sought a committee of Tamil scholars to examine the books and remove those found to be fake or unreliable, and questioned who recommended the books and how they were approved for purchase.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian urged the government to order a thorough inquiry, alleging that the books contained factual and historical errors that could mislead readers and students preparing for competitive examinations.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that 1,800 books were purchased from a little-known publisher, Agalvilakku. He said a 300-page book on Naladiyar was bought for Rs 1,445, while other publishers sold similar copies for Rs 350. He urged the government to order a DVAC probe and appoint a Commission of Inquiry.

MMK president M H Jawahirullah alleged that some books featured fabricated author details and ISBNs. Claiming AI use in the production of some books, he demanded that all the books be independently examined. AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran demanded a special inquiry into the alleged supply of books under the names of non-existent publishers.

Meanwhile, HR&CE Minister S Ramesh accused the previous DMK government of irregularities and questioned the purchase of more than 1,500 books from a little-known publisher.