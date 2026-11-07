Tamil Nadu's freebie debate: Political populism or economic necessity?

At an event marking Tamil Nadu formation day on November 1, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asked Governments to increase people's capacity to spend rather than simply distribute freebies. He said development would not happen without people's active participation.

While campaigning for his party's candidates in Krishnagiri in the run-up to the Assembly elections in March 2026, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman said the DMK and AIADMK have destroyed Tamil Nadu by giving out freebies, which in turn has led to unemployment in the state.

In the name of freebies, the DMK and the AIADMK have destroyed our people for decades. Education and healthcare should be free, and yet private players are making huge profits in these areas, he said.

He also contended that the freebies (TVs, laptops, fans, free bus passes for students, Rs 1000 per month to women) had made people lazy and were a major reason for unemployment in Tamil Nadu.

It's certainly true that in Tamil Nadu, virtually every CM since Kamaraj has favoured welfare schemes (the so-called 'freebies').

"My government's idea is to keep the people happy, and that is why we are extending the freebies. It is also the right of the people to get them from the government without any hesitation at all," said former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi. He was a staunch advocate of government freebies and viewed them as welfare measures to reduce the gap in the economy.

But in February 2026, the Supreme Court delivered a pointed rebuke to the culture of political freebies, saying that the unbridled handing out of free stuff by the States was detrimental to the country's economic development.

The RBI has also warned that rising subsidy expenditure could crowd out other more productive government expenditure.