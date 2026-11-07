TN forms 20-member panel to boost FTA, diaspora investments

CHENNAI: The state government has constituted a 20-member Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Commission (TNIPC), headed by the chief secretary, to attract investments pertaining to free trade agreements (FTAs), and from overseas Tamils and others. It will also work to turn investment commitments into projects and jobs quicker.

The industries, investment promotion and commerce department notified the commission on Tuesday under the amended Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation Act, 2018. It brings together senior officials from 18 departments and agencies, including finance, industries, energy, environment, revenue, housing, urban development and information technology.

While the chief secretary will head the commission, the industries secretary will be the member-convenor. The other 18 members, all ex-officio, include the secretaries for finance, MSMEs, commercial taxes and registration, labour and skill development, water resources, municipal administration and water supply, and eight other departments.

The commissioners of land reforms and land administration, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB)’s member-secretary and the managing director of Guidance Tamil Nadu are also members.

Section 16-A of the 2018 Act provides for the commission, which came into force on November 3. The government issued separate orders that day bringing the amendment into effect and constituting the commission.

Meet the committee

While the chief secretary will head the commission, the industries secretary will be the member-convenor. The other 18 members, all ex-officio, include the secretaries for finance, MSMEs, labour and skill development, water resources departments, among others