TN trans woman breaks barriers to make UPSC cut

CHENNAI: A total of 168 candidates from the state have cleared the 2026 UPSC civil services (main) examination (CSE), the results of which were announced on Thursday. This is an increase of 13 from the 155 who qualified last year. Among the 168 candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test is a trans woman—likely a first for Tamil Nadu.

The 28-year-old trans person from Salem, who does not wish to reveal her name yet, said she had put off her gender transition for as long as possible, worried that the social stigma could affect her two elder sisters.

“I wanted to be known first as an IAS officer. I was applying for the TNPSC Group I and Group II examinations as well. As I was continuously appearing for one examination or another, I continued applying as a male. My sisters are now settled, and with the examination process dragging on, I decided last December that I could no longer postpone my transition,” she said.

While she had applied as a male in her first two attempts, she applied under the third-gender category for the first time this year, using her transgender identity certificate. She, however, had to use her former name in the UPSC application as her Class 10 certificate still carries it.

Undergoing coaching at the state-run All India Civil Services Coaching Centre (AICSCC) at Anna Nagar in Chennai, she also cleared the TNPSC Group II Main examination last month and was selected as a Departmental Assistant in the child welfare and special services department.