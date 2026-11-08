Aid comes home knocking

CHENNAI: There was a time when a slum in Chennai, Mel Naduvangarai, languished in poverty. Even one proper meal a day was a struggle for families living there. The children, too, suffered. Many were orphans and the remaining few grew up under the care of either their grandparents or single parents.

Hope was scarce... until, one day, D Malini, a 45-year-old woman of the settlement, heard a knock on her door. “I did not know who she was or why she had come to our small house but she asked about our family’s situation,” she exclaimed. It was only later that Malini realised who was actually at her door — a prosperous blessing aka Vijayalakshmi.

G Vijayalakshmi Giri (35), founder of Shiva People Foundation, had made an effort to visit each household in the settlement and identify those in need, giving them groceries, rice and money for medicines. Vijaya’s efforts were not just an act of simple altruism; they stemmed from her own childhood.

Little Vijaya was born into poverty and raised in a small hut. Knowing what it was like to grow up without basic comforts, she decided she wanted to help those whose childhoods even remotely represented hers. “I know how difficult it is for children to grow up without proper food, clothes and other basic needs. Having experienced these struggles myself, I wanted to do something for orphaned children, single-parent families, persons with disabilities, senior citizens and other underprivileged people,” she said.