Aid comes home knocking

CHENNAI: There was a time when a slum in Chennai, Mel Naduvangarai, languished in poverty. Even one proper meal a day was a struggle for families living there. The children, too, suffered. Many were orphans and the remaining few grew up under the care of either their grandparents or single parents.
Hope was scarce... until, one day, D Malini, a 45-year-old woman of the settlement, heard a knock on her door. “I did not know who she was or why she had come to our small house but she asked about our family’s situation,” she exclaimed. It was only later that Malini realised who was actually at her door — a prosperous blessing aka Vijayalakshmi.
G Vijayalakshmi Giri (35), founder of Shiva People Foundation, had made an effort to visit each household in the settlement and identify those in need, giving them groceries, rice and money for medicines. Vijaya’s efforts were not just an act of simple altruism; they stemmed from her own childhood.
Little Vijaya was born into poverty and raised in a small hut. Knowing what it was like to grow up without basic comforts, she decided she wanted to help those whose childhoods even remotely represented hers. “I know how difficult it is for children to grow up without proper food, clothes and other basic needs. Having experienced these struggles myself, I wanted to do something for orphaned children, single-parent families, persons with disabilities, senior citizens and other underprivileged people,” she said.
Vijaya’s commitment to help others can also be traced to her father. He was the one who instilled the habit of sharing whatever little she had with those in need. However, right before she entered college, he suffered a fatal heart attack and left his wife and daughter to fend for themselves.
This didn’t stop Vijaya. She continued helping people despite everything. But it was during the Covid-19 lockdown that things took a turn for the worse, and Vijaya saw people not being able to afford even a meal. This struck a chord with her.
“I decided that I should expand my service and reach more people who needed help. That thought eventually inspired me to start a foundation,” she said. So Vijayalakshmi quit her job and ventured into her own business. And that’s when the Shiva People Foundation was born. She has been involved in organised social service for the last eight years, and the organisation supports 50 orphaned children, 15 persons with disabilities, 25 senior citizens and 180 families living below the poverty line in the locality.
Her activities extend beyond distributing food and essential commodities to settlements like Mel Naduvangarai. Children from economically weaker families receive nutritious food, clothes and toys. The foundation also provides educational assistance, helping students continue their studies without placing an additional financial burden on their families.
“When I entered Class 10, my mother struggled to pay my school fees. We did not know how to overcome our financial difficulties. Understanding our situation, Vijayalakshmi came forward and paid my fees. Her support continued throughout my higher education,” said Prajan (24), who now works in the private sector.
The foundation also provides monthly financial assistance to senior citizens who have little or no family support, particularly to help them meet medical expenses. People living on the streets receive food, bedsheets, blankets and mats.
During festivals, the foundation expands its outreach, distributing new clothes, sweets and snacks to children from poor families who cannot afford to celebrate with their families. Her help even extended to children who lost their parents in the devastating landslide in Wayanad, Keralam. For Vijayalakshmi, the appreciations she receive mean more than public recognition or awards. “That one word of thanks gave me the satisfaction of receiving a thousand awards,” she said.
Over the years, well-wishers have also donated money and commodities, which enables the foundation to reach more people.
Having experienced poverty first-hand, she believes that even a small act of kindness can make a lasting difference. Her mission is simple: to ensure that no child goes hungry, no elderly person feels abandoned, and no struggling family or disabled person is left without a helping hand.
Supporting 180 families
After quitting her job, Vijayalakshmi ventured into her own business and eventually founded the Shiva People Foundation. The organisation supports 50 orphaned children, 15 persons with disabilities, 25 senior citizens and 180 families living below the poverty line in the locality. Kids from economically weaker families also receive nutritious food, clothes and toys
(Edited by Jotsna Bellani)