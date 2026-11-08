Before festival, Tamil Nadu extends crop loan waiver up to Rs 75,000

CHENNAI: A day ahead of Deepavali, the TVK government on Saturday brought cheer to the farming community by expanding the scope of its crop loan waiver scheme. According to a G.O., the government has sanctioned an additional Rs 2,842.77 crore, extending relief of up to Rs 75,000 to eligible farmers who obtained crop loans from co-operative societies between May 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026.

The move extends the period for eligible crop loans by one month, from February 28, 2026, to March 31, 2026, and removes the earlier distinction in waiver limits for borrowers with larger loans.

Under the latest revision of the scheme, the entire loan amount will be waived for eligible farmers who borrowed up to Rs 75,000, while those who borrowed over Rs 75,000 will receive a waiver of up to Rs 75,000. The government estimates that crop loans amounting to Rs 8,312.21 crore taken by approximately 13.25 lakh farmers will qualify under the revised classification.