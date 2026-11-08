CM Vijay upset over central officials’ Mekedatu visit, writes to PM

CHENNAI: Expressing serious concerns over reports that a team of union government officials had visited the site for the proposed Mekedatu dam near the border of Karnataka with Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately direct the union ministry of Jal Shakti not to undertake any site inspections or technical evaluations, or grant statutory or administrative clearances for Karnataka’s proposal without the consent of the lower riparian states.

In a letter dated November 6, Vijay pointed out frequent reports about the Karnataka chief minister holding meetings with officials of the union ministries to obtain clearance for the project’s detailed project report (DPR) have caused anxiety among Tamil Nadu’s farming community, as they fear the project would jeopardise their livelihood.

The CM pointed out the proposed Mekedatu reservoir, with a huge capacity of 67.16 tmcft, is planned across the Cauvery river, just upstream of the inter-state boundary between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. He said the project would not only impede flows to Tamil Nadu but also adversely affect the monthly water releases to the state as stipulated by the Supreme Court.

Emphasising the need to protect the rights of lower riparian states in respect of both their allocated share of water and the prescribed monthly release pattern, Vijay said consideration of Karnataka’s DPR and unilateral technical evaluations or site inspections by central agencies at this stage would be inappropriate. Referring to the current deficit water year, he said Cauvery delta farmers are already facing difficulties since Karnataka had failed to ensure Tamil Nadu’s due share of water even on a pro-rata basis. He warned that the reported site inspection had further deepened their concerns.