‘Consider rules for transparent temple trustee appointments’

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently requested the state government to consider introducing suitable provisions to ensure publication of applications, reasons for selection, and the appointment orders of non-hereditary trustees in temples under the control of the HR & CE department in the state.

A bench of justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan made this request while disposing of a PIL filed by B Ramkumar Adityan, an advocate from Thoothukudi. Adityan alleged lack of transparency in the process of appointment of non-hereditary trustees for Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple.

Though he gave several representations to the authorities to upload the applications and related documents on the official website of the temple, no action has been taken on them, he added. However, the additional advocate general contended that there are no specific rules mandating the uploading of the particulars sought by the petitioner.

Hearing both sides, the judges observed that the issue required consideration by the government, particularly in the interest of transparency and accountability in the appointment of non-hereditary trustees to temples.

Therefore, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the petition, they directed the authorities to consider his representations. They further requested the government to consider the necessity of incorporating suitable provisions in the relevant Rules to provide for uploading the aforesaid particulars on the official website of the respective temples, subject to the applicable law.