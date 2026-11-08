Deepavali goes mute as Tamil Nadu villagers bat for deities

TIRUCHY: All colours and no sound!

Deepavali in Thoppupatti and Sampatti near Manapparai is a far cry from the celebrations the world around, for the villagers refrain from bursting crackers to protect the tens of hundreds of fruit bats roosting on two banyan trees in their villages.

The belief that the bats are the incarnation of their clan deities, passed on through generations, is so deep-rooted in the mind of the villagers that even the bubbly young ones like 12-year-old B Vishwa and 13-year-old R Matheshwaran would abide by the unwritten rule.

Matheswaran, a class 8 student at a government high school in Aanapatti and a resident of Sampatti, said every year he would go to his maternal grandmother’s house in Seegampatti to burst crackers. On the other hand, Vishwa, studying in class 7 at a government high school in Poolampatti, said he has learned to make do with sparklers, as his father would buy him only those during the festival.

It’s not just for Deepavali; Thoppupatti villagers would stay away from crackers even during temple festivals, marriages, funerals and the like to not disturb the bats perched on the banyan tree near the Muniyappan Swami temple.

Ask S Pandian (26), a new generation farmer and a resident of the village, and he would say he doesn’t have any idea how long the people have been following the custom of worshipping the flying mammals as deities. “We cannot give an exact count of the bats nesting on the tree, but their number could run into a thousand,” he told TNIE.