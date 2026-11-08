DMK demands details of book purchases, payments at Periyar Arivulagam

CHENNAI: DMK legal wing joint secretary I Paranthamen on Saturday demanded that the TVK government release all records related to the purchases of controversial books for the Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore and accused the ruling party of attempting to blame the previous DMK regime for the issue.

Addressing reporters at Anna Arivalayam, he questioned why the government had not withdrawn the books after questions were raised about the content and demanded the details of the officials who approved the books, purchase orders, dates of purchase, payments made and bank transaction details.

He claimed that the controversy was limited to books bearing seals dated June and not those purchased before March. He also said that members of the committee formed during the DMK regime, including writer Perumal Murugan, were unaware of some of the controversial books and demanded that the government publish the recommendations and orders issued by the committee.

“If the government suspects any irregularity, it has every right to investigate and take action. But it must release the relevant documents instead of blaming the DMK,” he said.

He questioned why the government was communicating details through the TVK IT wing and social media accounts. He said the school education minister should order an inquiry through his department instead of approaching the DVAC.