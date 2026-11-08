DMK govt orchestrated country’s first AI scam: Minister A Rajmohan

CHENNAI: School Education Minister A Rajmohan accused the previous DMK government of “orchestrating the country’s first AI scam by procuring thousands of copies of AI-generated books containing questionable content for public libraries across the state”.

Claiming that several libraries beyond Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore are affected, he said the Dravidian major has polluted libraries and demanded the party tender an unconditional apology to the students and the public. He also asked whether DMK leaders would give such AI-generated books to their own children to read.

The minister said a special committee would be constituted to inspect the public libraries across the state, identify such books and scrutinise the procurement process. The government would cancel such purchases and recover the money spent, he said.

He also urged Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna to order an inquiry into the construction of special libraries, questioning the quality of construction and irregularities in expenditure.

While sources said the school education department has already filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in this regard, the DVAC officials said they are yet to receive any complaint. They added the complaint is getting delayed as it would have been sent via post.