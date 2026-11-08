DMK govt orchestrated country’s first AI scam: Minister A Rajmohan

CHENNAI: School Education Minister A Rajmohan accused the previous DMK government of “orchestrating the country’s first AI scam by procuring thousands of copies of AI-generated books containing questionable content for public libraries across the state”.
Claiming that several libraries beyond Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore are affected, he said the Dravidian major has polluted libraries and demanded the party tender an unconditional apology to the students and the public. He also asked whether DMK leaders would give such AI-generated books to their own children to read.
The minister said a special committee would be constituted to inspect the public libraries across the state, identify such books and scrutinise the procurement process. The government would cancel such purchases and recover the money spent, he said.
He also urged Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna to order an inquiry into the construction of special libraries, questioning the quality of construction and irregularities in expenditure.
While sources said the school education department has already filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in this regard, the DVAC officials said they are yet to receive any complaint. They added the complaint is getting delayed as it would have been sent via post.
Rajmohan said such AI-generated books from Agalvilakku Publications and other publishers had been found in several libraries, including Connemara, Anna Centenary and Kalaignar Centenary libraries. He said three publishers, from whom the books were purchased, have the same address in Madipakkam.
He alleged the DMK and its supporters are attempting to shift the blame on the present government despite the fact that the purchase order was issued on February 14, and treasury proceedings for releasing funds were issued on March 14, both during the previous regime.
He also referred to a November 2025 G.O. outlining library procurement allocations. It earmarked `50 crore each for book procurement at Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore and Kamarajar Arivagam in Tiruchy, Rs 10 crore each for libraries in Salem, Cuddalore and Tirunelveli, and Rs 1 crore each for six new district central libraries. Another `5 crore was allocated for e-books.
Questioning how such titles passed scrutiny, he said 112 of the 137 members of the book recommendation committee attended its meetings before it went to a high-level committee, headed by the school education secretary.
Controversial books removed
Coimbatore: Following allegations regarding the books of Agalvilakku Publications and Phoenix Publications, the administration of the Periyar Arivulagam removed all but a few of the publishers’ books from the shelves on the library’s fourth floor on Saturday afternoon. Though other books have since been kept on the empty shelves, portions of the racks continue to remain empty.