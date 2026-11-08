Madras HC tells Tamil Nadu govt to take steps to build new GH at Ilayangudi

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the state government to take steps to begin construction of a new government hospital in Ilayangudi taluk, Sivaganga, within two months.

A bench of justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan issued the direction on a PIL filed by P Radhakrishnan of Sivaganga. According to Radhakrishnan, the existing GH at Ilayangudi lacked adequate infrastructure and equipment to cater to the needs of people residing in the taluk and neighbouring villages.

Based on his representation, the collector had allotted 2.43 hectares (6 acres) of land for the construction of a new GH, and a proposal for `74 crore was also submitted under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) on July 7, 2026. But no further steps have been taken to implement the project, he alleged.

The government counsel told the court that the authorities already earmarked land for construction of the new GH and the proposal is pending consideration before the District Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Officer, Sivaganga.

Recording this, the judges directed the officer to expedite the scrutiny and finalize the proposal within two weeks. Thereafter, the government should take necessary steps to proceed with the construction of the new GH within two months, they added, and disposed of the PIL.