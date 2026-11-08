Tamil Nadu farmers allege insufficient water supply in PAP tail-end areas, flag water theft

TIRUPPUR : Farmers from the tail-end of the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project complained on Saturday that even 70 hours after water was released from the Thirumoorthy Dam for the PAP's second zone, adequate supply had not reached the tail-end areas. They alleged that water theft was the reason behind this shortfall.

Water was released from Thirumoorthy Dam on Thursday for irrigation of PAP's second zone.

S Vijayasekaran, treasurer of PAP Welfare Association, said, "In the past, water released from the dam would reach the tail-end areas within 24 hours. But now, the water reached the tail-end (Vellakovil branch canal) only after 70 hours of opening, but not at a sufficient level since the authorities have failed to prevent water theft. Officials should take appropriate action to prevent water theft."

P Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, said, "Water reached the tail-end areas only after 70 hours, and even then, it was not sufficient. Officials recently assured us that they would release 141 cusecs of water when opening the water for the second zone. Before that, our water allocation was 131 cusecs. However, on Saturday, the water inflow was only 122 cusecs. Where is the water allocated for us? Water theft is rampant in the PAP system."

"Even after water release, the joint monitoring committee has not taken action against miscreants related to unauthorised pipeline crossings and underground pipelines and no action has been initiated against miscreants who dug side borewells near open wells adjacent to PAP main canals and branch canals," said GV Vivekanandan, secretary of the PAP Welfare Association.