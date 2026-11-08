Thozhi a friend indeed!

DHARMAPURI: All Anitha wanted was to attend her sister’s wedding in Tirupattur. Excited, she requested three days’ leave. For anyone in the formal workforce, this would have been a simple matter. But Anitha worked in the unorganised sector, where the same game is played by different rules. Her request was denied as leave entitlement existed only on paper. In reality, the supervisor’s word was final. Feeling helpless, the 17-year-old attempted suicide.

“We immediately offered legal counselling. But both the girl and her family refused to pursue the matter,” recalls M Sankar (69), a native of Nilakottai in Dindigul. Faced with the demands of survival, the decision was easy to arrive at. “We respected their wishes. However, we ensured that Anitha received the PF benefits she was promised.”

For Sankar, the incident 25 years ago marked a turning point. “I realised how little the workers knew even about the threadbare protections that the law afforded them.”

Actively involved in grassroots efforts across villages in Dharmapuri to combat female infanticide and protect vulnerable women since the early 1980s, Sankar gradually evolved his work into a broader campaign for labour rights, workplace safety and women’s empowerment. In 2014, these efforts culminated in the founding of Thozhi Federation, a Dharmapuri-based NGO working to translate the letter of the law into real protections for workers.

Ever since, the NGO has been working to close the gap, one case at a time.