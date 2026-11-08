Veeramani case: Cops record statement of another girl

CHENNAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the eight POCSO cases against granite baron R Veeramani (84) recorded the statement of another minor girl who alleged that she too was sexually harassed by him.

Meanwhile, the SIT has also seized a white Toyota Camry allegedly used by the accused and his accomplice in connection with the offences. The police also said that chargesheets in two of the cases are expected to be filed before the court in the coming week.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the police said the latest complaint comes from a girl who was earlier a witness in one of the POCSO cases. She subsequently came forward with allegations against Veeramani.

Arrested first on August 29, 2026, in the first case, which was registered last October, Veeramani has been formally arrested in all eight cases. His associates Shanthi, her husband Mahendrasimhan, Lazar and Ganesan have been arrested in three, two, five and two cases, respectively. The other accused Srinivasan, Sakthivel, Babu and Parthiban have been arrested in one case each. All the accused are lodged at Puzhal Central Prison.

According to the police, Lazar, Babu and Parthiban, who had worked as Veeramani’s drivers for several years, allegedly ferried the minor girls to his premises. Ganesan and Sakthivel, former employees, allegedly knew about the offences but failed to inform the authorities.

Srinivasan, the last accused to be arrested, was employed as a security guard at Veeramani’s premises.

Recently, Lazar was taken into one-day police custody and interrogated. Based on the information obtained during questioning, the SIT identified and seized a white Toyota Camry allegedly used in connection with the offences.

In one case, the POCSO special court directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the victim.

The police are working to complete the investigation and file chargesheets in the remaining cases in the coming weeks, the statement added.