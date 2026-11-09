Deepavali bloodsheds: Three including two minor brutally killed in two separate incidents in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Three persons, including two 17-year-old boys, were killed in two separate incidents in the Samayapuram police station limits in Tiruchy district on Deepavali. While the teenagers were allegedly hacked to death by unidentified persons, a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death following a quarrel over bursting crackers.

In the first incident, Rahul (17) and R. Vishal (17), both residents of Inam Samayapuram, were allegedly attacked with weapons near the Pullambadi canal, close to the Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University campus. According to Police sources, Rahul, who had lost his parents, was staying with relatives and working as a daily wage labourer. Vishal, was his relative.

On receiving information, Samayapuram police rushed to the spot and found Vishal dead. Rahul, who had sustained grievous injuries, also succumbed while efforts were being made to shift him to hospital. Their bodies were sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchy for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh inspected the scene. Forensic experts collected evidence, and police examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. Three special teams have been formed to trace the assailants. The motive behind the murders is yet to be established.