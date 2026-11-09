Tamil Nadu records 462 burn-related emergency calls during 48-hour Diwali period, two deaths reported

Tamil Nadu recorded 462 burn-related emergency calls during the 48-hour Diwali festival period from 7 am on November 7 to 7 am on November 9, according to official emergency response data cited by news agency ANI.

The 108 emergency ambulance service received 39,634 calls across the state during the period. Of these, 6,317 were related to trauma, 462 to burn injuries and 1,627 to assault-related injuries, ANI reported.

As many as 1,283 ambulances were deployed across Tamil Nadu to respond to emergencies during the festival.

According to the data cited by ANI, 4,098 patients were admitted to hospitals as inpatients for trauma, burn and assault-related injuries. The admissions included 430 burn cases, 2,541 trauma cases and 1,127 assault-related cases.

Two people died due to burn injuries during the period — a male and a child below 15 years of age. No female deaths were reported, the report said.

Among government hospitals, Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital recorded the highest number of inpatient admissions at 237. It was followed by Government Madurai Medical College Hospital with 206 admissions and Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital with 185.

(With ANI inputs)