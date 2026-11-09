Tamil Nadu: Theni SSI dies after confronting youths bursting crackers on road

THENI: A Special Sub-Inspector of Police attached to the Theni DSP office died after after a youth allegedly struck him with an elbow by while confronting a group bursting crackers on a public road at Samatharmapuram around 10.30 P.M on Sunday.

Senthil Kumar (56), the deceased was returning home after duty in plain clothes when he noticed the youngsters bursting crackers on the road, causing inconvenience to the public. He asked them to clear the road and attempted to record their activities on his mobile phone alerting the camp office control room, to send patrol team.

As he tried to apprehend one of the youngsters, he was stuck with an elbow of another, causing him to collapse. A police patrol team that reached the spot andrushed him to private hospital in the area.He was then taken to the Government Medical College Hospital at G. Vilakku, where he died.

Theni police arrested three local youths in connection with the incident and Theni Superintendent of Police Praveen Gautham visited the scene.

Senthil Kumar had a history of heart-related ailments. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.