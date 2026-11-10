42 fake books under my name: Sakthi

CHENNAI: A day after economist Jean Dreze flagged that a book was falsely attributed to him, Tamil writer and novelist M Sakthi alias Sakthi Surya has alleged that 42 titles have been registered under his name without his knowledge or involvement, and have been supplied to the Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore. Incidentally, most of the books have been published by the publishers in question — Akal Vilakku Pathippagam and Phoenix Publications.

Speaking to TNIE, Sakthi said that he came to know about such fake books only after his friends in Coimbatore visited Periyar Arivulagam and found the books with his name as author. Expressing shock, he said such work of some publishers would bring disrepute to his work and he would take legal action against the publishers. “It’s not about loyalty for books, or credit issues. It’ll dampen the image of the writer, what the writer stands for and his knowledge on subjects,” he said.