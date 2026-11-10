As conduct of TVK bigwigs roils party, Vijay calls meet on Nov 11 to warn MLAs

CHENNAI: Amid controversies surrounding Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar and Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh, besides allegations against other TVK legislators over their conduct in their respective constituencies—that has drawn severe criticism and political reactions from the opposition—the party leadership has summoned all its MLAs for a consultative meeting in Chennai on November 11.

The meeting, scheduled to be held at 11 am at Panaiyur, will be chaired by Chief Minister and party president C Joseph Vijay, along with TVK general secretary Bussy Anand and other senior ministers.

Sources in TVK said the urgent meeting has been scheduled to issue a warning to all its MLAs after allegations against deputy speaker Ravi Shankar and Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh surfaced.

In a video circulated on social media, Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar is seen assaulting a man, Karthik Kumar, a photographer, who allegedly met him with regard to civic issues in Ravi Shankar’s constituency. The issue took a complicated turn later when Karthik released a clarification video sitting next to the deputy speaker, stating the incident was misrepresented and was merely a brief pushing and shoving in a crowded area.

However, a short while later, Kumar released a third video alleging the MLA had threatened to kill his family if he did not record the clarification. Kumar further claimed that a police officer intimidated him and forced him to film the retraction video at the MLA’s residence.

Meanwhile, in another development, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Rajathi Karunanidhi on Monday alleged Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh had sent inappropriate messages to district collector and had allegedly harassed her, forcing her to deploy a personal security personnel.

“An internal committee led by the party general secretary and minister N Anand will conduct an inquiry against Ravi Shankar as well as Arul Vignesh, before taking disciplinary action against them,” a senior minister who did not want to be named told TNIE, adding the leadership is likely to issue strict instructions to the legislators on their conduct and functioning.