At Rs 441 cr in 2 days, Tasmac’s Deepavali sale lower than 2025

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) recorded liquor sales worth Rs 441.38 crore on Deepavali and the day preceding it, according to provisional figures. While liquor sales stood at Rs 234.75 crore on Saturday, the corporation recorded sales of Rs 206.63 crore on Sunday (Deepavali).

The sales appear to have declined compared to the three-day Deepavali period last year, when Tasmac recorded revenue of Rs 789.85 crore between October 18 and October 20, 2025.

However, this year, a senior Tasmac official said, the day after Deepavali (that is Monday) was also a holiday, and the corporation expected sales of around Rs 192 crore on that day.

If the projection materialises, the total sales during the three-day Deepavali period would cross Rs 633 crore. But that would still be much less than last year’s figures.

“Once we receive the final figures, we will analyse the reasons for the difference in sales,” the official said.

Another official told TNIE that among the five Tasmac regions, Tiruchy topped the sales table, recording Rs 98.97 crore, followed by Chennai with Rs 95.85 crore, Madurai with Rs 88.38 crore, Salem with Rs 87.52 crore and Coimbatore with Rs 70.66 crore.

Tasmac had closed 717 retail liquor outlets located within a 500-m radius of sensitive public places across TN in June this year. Officials said the corporation would analyse the impact of these closures, while assessing the overall turnover.