Book procurement scam: Madras HC orders DVAC to register FIR, freeze publishers' bank accounts

MADURAI: Wondering why the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had not yet registered an FIR in connection with the book procurement scam, despite the agency having taken cognisance of the matter, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the agency to immediately register an FIR and take steps to freeze the bank accounts of the publications involved.

Hearing a contempt petition alleging non-compliance with its June 19, 2024, order, which contained a series of directions to ensure transparency in the procurement of books, a bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi also sought a list of all officials responsible for the fraudulent procurement over the past two years, so that they could be impleaded as contemnors in the case. The matter has been adjourned to November 11.

The petitioner, V Ramasubbu, an advocate from Tirunelveli, filed the contempt petition alleging that the scam was a result of the government's failure to comply with the court's 2024 order.

The said order had been passed on a petition filed by S Krishnan in 2019, seeking action against the illegal purchase of books for public libraries and the enforcement of transparent procurement procedures to prevent such practices. While disposing of the petition, the then Division Bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and GR Swaminathan had issued a series of directions, including the formation of a committee to inquire into the allegations and the uploading of procurement details on the official website before finalising purchase orders.

However, the court observed on Monday that the government had brazenly violated the said order.

Newly appointed Public Libraries Director RV Shajeevana, who appeared via video conference pursuant to the court's direction, informed the bench that the DVAC had taken cognisance of the matter and that effective action would be taken. Following this submission, the bench issued the above directions.