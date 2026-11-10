Cop killed for questioning youth bursting crackers on road in Theni, six held so far

THENI: A 57-year-old Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) died after being allegedly assaulted by a group of youngsters for questioning them for bursting firecrackers in the middle of a public road and blocking traffic at Samatharmapuram in Theni on Sunday night. CM C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced a solatium of Rs 40 lakh to the deceased officer’s family. Police have arrested six persons in connection with the incident.
The killing of SSI Senthilkumar and nearly nine more murders, all unconnected, reported from various parts of TN on Sunday and Monday, drew sharp criticism from opposition parties who slammed the TVK government for poor law and order.
Officer Senthilkumar (57), attached to the Palanichettipatti police station and working with the Theni DSP’s camp office on deputation, was returning to his home at Allinagaram in plainclothes after duty around 10.30 pm on Sunday when the tragedy happened, police sources said.
On his way, he noticed a group of youth, allegedly in an inebriated state, bursting crackers on a public road and causing inconvenience to road users. Citing public safety, Senthilkumar advised them to clear the road and attempted to record them on his mobile phone.
One accused has pending criminal cases
When the SSI questioned them and attempted to record their activities on his mobile phone, the group picked an argument with him and assaulted him. He sustained severe injuries and collapsed at the spot.
Though he was rushed to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, the SP said.Addressing the media at the Theni Town police station on Monday, Gowtham said six persons had been arrested following searches by special teams. Preliminary inquiries revealed that one of the arrested persons had previous criminal cases pending against him.
The SP said the incident was not a premeditated murder but an altercation that escalated after Senthilkumar questioned the group for obstructing the road. He added that steps were being taken to ensure the family received all government compensation and departmental benefits without delay.
Responding to questions on the investigation, Gowtham said there were no CCTV cameras at the spot to capture the incident. He clarified that the police department had not independently installed cameras in the area, with most having been set up through public participation.
Measures would be taken to ensure their proper maintenance in the future, he added. Meanwhile, Senthilkumar’s body was handed over to his family after a postmortem examination. He is survived by his wife, Sandhiya, and two daughters.
While one daughter is married, the other recently completed her higher education. His mortal remains were kept at his residence in Allinagaram, where relatives, members of the public and police personnel paid their last respects. The body was later taken to a crematorium in Theni, where the last rites were performed with police honours and a 21-gun salute on Monday.