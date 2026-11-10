Cop killed for questioning youth bursting crackers on road in Theni, six held so far

One accused has pending criminal cases

When the SSI questioned them and attempted to record their activities on his mobile phone, the group picked an argument with him and assaulted him. He sustained severe injuries and collapsed at the spot.

Though he was rushed to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, the SP said.Addressing the media at the Theni Town police station on Monday, Gowtham said six persons had been arrested following searches by special teams. Preliminary inquiries revealed that one of the arrested persons had previous criminal cases pending against him.

The SP said the incident was not a premeditated murder but an altercation that escalated after Senthilkumar questioned the group for obstructing the road. He added that steps were being taken to ensure the family received all government compensation and departmental benefits without delay.

Responding to questions on the investigation, Gowtham said there were no CCTV cameras at the spot to capture the incident. He clarified that the police department had not independently installed cameras in the area, with most having been set up through public participation.

Measures would be taken to ensure their proper maintenance in the future, he added. Meanwhile, Senthilkumar’s body was handed over to his family after a postmortem examination. He is survived by his wife, Sandhiya, and two daughters.

While one daughter is married, the other recently completed her higher education. His mortal remains were kept at his residence in Allinagaram, where relatives, members of the public and police personnel paid their last respects. The body was later taken to a crematorium in Theni, where the last rites were performed with police honours and a 21-gun salute on Monday.