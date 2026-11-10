Counselling provided at TN schools after two students run away from home

KRISHNAGIRI: Counselling was provided to students, parents and teachers after two boys — students of two private schools here — ran away from home about 10 days ago. During the counselling, it was also found that three other boys had planned to run away from their homes due to their poor performance in recent exams.

On October 27, TNIE published a news report titled 'Activist slams cops, media over minor's TV interview', explaining how the two minors — a Class 7 student from Singarapettai and a Class 9 student from Kaveripattinam — went missing on October 23 and were found the next day.

District Child Protection Office personnel said counselling was provided to one student, following which an interview of the student with a TV channel and Krishnagiri SP GS Anitha was telecast. However, the officials failed to provide counselling to the student after the interview or at their school.

On November 2, in a news article titled 'No counselling for minors who fled, gave interviews', child rights activist A Devaneyan had condemned the child protection unit, Child Welfare Committee and the police for its handling of such cases.

In connection with this incident, staff from the Childline met the two students last week and provided them counselling. Following this, the Class 9 student began attending school, while the Class 7 student did not attend school last week.