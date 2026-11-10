Court declines to grant bail to ex-DMK minister Anbil Mahesh in private school approval scam

CHENNAI: A Chennai court on Tuesday declined to grant bail to former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who is held in the alleged cash-for-approvals scam involving private schools.

Judge L S Sathiyamurthy of the Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act dismissed the Dravidian party leader's petition seeking bail.

After the Madras High Court dismissed Poyyamozhi's anticipatory bail application, police arrested him on 26 October 2026.

The Madras High Court dismissed Poyyamozhi's anticipatory bail plea in the graft case against him, holding that he faces the accusation of having received money from school managements for "party fund" and that its "final destination" cannot be unearthed unless he is interrogated in custody.

In his bail petition, Poyyamozhi submitted that he had fully cooperated with the investigation on September 16, 17 and 18 and had also responded to the police notice promptly.

He had never evaded the investigation, attempted to abscond, or obstructed the course of the investigation.

He also undertakes to cooperate with the investigation in future, he added.