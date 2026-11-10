Customisation no excuse for flat handover delay: TNREAT

CHENNAI: A real estate promoter cannot blame a homebuyer’s request for customisation for delay in handing over a villa when the request was made well before the agreed completion date, the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (TNREAT) has ruled.

Dismissing an appeal filed by a promoter, the tribunal directed the company to complete the construction of a villa at its residential project, ‘S & P - The Address’, in Mambakkam village within two months and intimate the buyers about the date of the handover.

The case relates to a villa purchased by two buyers in the project. They entered into a construction agreement in September 2022, and registered the sale deed in November 2022.

The buyers had requested customisation on March, at an additional cost of Rs 3.35 lakh, which they paid two days later. The promoter subsequently admitted to the delay in an email and promised to hand over possession by October 2024. This deadline was postponed repeatedly because, the promoter argued, of the customisation requests.