Cyber fraud rocks Tamil Nadu: Rs 22.10 crore in rural development funds siphoned

A cyber fraud involving the siphoning of Rs 22.10 crore from Tamil Nadu government bank accounts has come to light, with funds allocated to the Rural Development Department under the 15th Finance Commission allegedly diverted to multiple bank accounts.

The funds were earmarked for infrastructure development projects in rural areas, including building rural health and wellness centres.

According to preliminary findings, cybercriminals allegedly gained access to a specialised transaction portal developed in collaboration with a private banking institution and diverted the funds from three locations. The largest amount, Rs 14 crore, was siphoned from an account linked to Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, while Rs 5 crore was allegedly diverted from Dharapuram in Tiruppur district. Another Rs 3.10 crore was reportedly siphoned from Tambaram.

Investigators suspect that the funds were transferred to multiple mule bank accounts within just two hours of being credited by the treasury.

Authorities are examining how the fraudsters accessed the transaction portal and whether bank personnel were involved in the fraud or government officials' login credentials were compromised.

The Chennai Central Crime Branch's Cyber Crime wing suspects the involvement of an international cybercrime syndicate, possibly a Nigerian gang operating through local networks in cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur. Investigators are also examining possible links with a similar cyber fraud reported recently in Puducherry.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered a political controversy, with opposition leaders questioning the state government's administrative oversight and cybersecurity measures.

The investigation is currently underway, with authorities taking steps to freeze the beneficiary bank accounts and trace the IP addresses used to execute the fraudulent transactions. Investigators are also working to identify those behind the diversion of funds and establish how the cybercriminals accessed the government transaction system.