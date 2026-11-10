DKS adopting anti-TN stand for political gain, says TNCC chief

CHENNAI/MADURAI: TNCC president Manickam Tagore on Monday accused the BJP-led centre of betraying TN on the Cauvery water issue. Speaking to reporters, Tagore alleged that the centre failed to protect TN’s interests and was indirectly supporting Karnataka’s stand on the proposed Mekedatu dam.

He also charged Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar with adopting an anti-TN position for political gains. “Modi government has betrayed TN on Cauvery issue. The BJP should hang its head in shame. Protecting the state’s rights is the centre’s constitutional responsibility.

Yet, it continues to discriminate against Tamil Nadu in financial devolution and GST share,” he said, adding that internal rifts and resignations had weakened the BJP’s political presence in the state.

Meanwhile, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Monday also condemned DK Shivakumar for claiming that the Supreme Court had permitted the state to construct the proposed Mekedatu dam.

In a statement, Anbumani accused Shivakumar of misrepresenting the SC’s verdict for political gains and said Karnataka could not construct the dam without the consent of TN, the downstream state.

Vaiko said the SC 2018 verdict had made it clear that the upstream state should not take any action that would affect the scheduled supply of water to downstream states. He accused the Karnataka government of attempting to go ahead with the project in violation of the tribunal’s award and SC’s directions.