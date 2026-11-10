Drunk gang attacks Sterlite firing victim

THOOTHUKUDI: Police are in search of three miscreants who attacked a youth who had lost a leg following the police firing during the anti-Sterlite agitation in 2018.

G Prinston (29) of TNHB Colony, Millerpuram, had to be hospitalised after the attack on Sunday night for objecting to rash driving by drunk bikers.

He was returning home from church on his bike with his wife and a two-and-a-half-year-old child riding pillion, when a rashly driven bike hit his near a school at Millerpuram.

The biker and his two friends on another bike attacked Prinston and his wife. One of them hit him on the head with a brick. Prinston was rushed to a private hospital by his parents and later shifted to another hospital in Madurai for advanced treatment.

Prinston is a Junior Assistant at the Thoothukudi union office. He has a prosthetic leg after a limb was amputated following injuries in the 2018 firing.

Similarly, Sawyerpuram police booked four drunk bikers who attempted to attack the public for questioning rash driving. The video of the incident at Perumpadai Sastha temple street has gone viral on social media. Sawyerpuram police arrested Anandaraman (23) and Ponselvam (21) of Eral, and remanded them on Monday.