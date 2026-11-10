Five, including three sisters, drown in Tiruvannamalai lake

TIRUVANNAMALAI: What was meant to be a refreshing end to a festive holiday turned into a tragedy on Monday afternoon as five people, including three young sisters, drowned in Samuthiram lake in Tiruvannamalai.

The three sisters had only just returned to their government-aided girls’ hostel after celebrating Deepavali with their family. Looking to wash away the travel exhaustion, the siblings, accompanied by a few friends, went to the lake for a bath. The sisters and their friend got trapped in a deep pit while bathing. Their hostel nurse also drowned when she attempted to rescue them.

The victims were identified as sisters Vijayalakshmi (15), Alli (14) and Bhoomika (13), their friend Valliammal (16), and hostel nurse Thenmozhi (23). The sisters had gone to their home at Karapattu village in Chengam, Tiruvannamalai, for the Deepavali holidays on November 6. They returned to the Children Home for Girls, run by TDH Core Trust at Anaipiranthan village, around noon on Monday.

According to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials in Tiruvannamalai, the incident occurred around 1.30 pm when the four girls, along with 10 other students and Thenmozhi, went to spend time near the lake.

The four girls entered the lake to bathe but got trapped in a deep pit and could not make their way out. Thenmozhi, who entered the water to rescue them, also got trapped and drowned.