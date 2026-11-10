Madras university plans fresh norms for hiring assistant profs in affiliated colleges

CHENNAI: The University of Madras is set to discontinue the existing practice of deputing subject experts to individual colleges for recruitment-related assessments of assistant professors and introduce a simplified, transparent and time-bound procedure to scrutinise and process appointment proposals submitted by affiliated colleges.

The university will also resume the special drive to grant qualification approval to assistant professors working in self-financing colleges and aided colleges (under management quota posts) from the academic year 2026-27. The special drive will comply with UGC regulations.

According to the university, around 400 proposals have been received from various arts and science colleges seeking qualification approval for faculty members appointed by them. Several self-financing colleges have also requested the university to resume the special drive, citing the financial burden involved in obtaining approval through the existing process.

The special drive was originally introduced following a syndicate decision in November 2018. However, the university discontinued it in 2023 after a committee observed scrutinising applications and interviewing teachers did not align with UGC regulations and the state government’s guidelines for appointing teachers in affiliated colleges.